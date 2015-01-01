Abstract

The aim of the study was to assess the effectiveness of the specific design of a poisoning prevention intervention. This controlled before-after study followed Solomon design for educational interventions using two groups (the educational intervention group and the control group). Participants comprised parents of children attending kindergartens under the jurisdiction of the City of Zagreb and in the vicinity of Zagreb. The intervention group (N = 336) underwent an educational intervention during parents' meetings comprising oral presentation by the Croatian Poison Control Centre (CPCC) and distribution of gift packages containing child-proof locks, flyers, and stickers with the CPCC contact number. After the intervention they more frequently started keeping the CPCC's number by their telephone or in the list of important numbers than parents in the control group, and this association remained significant when tested by generalized estimating equations for binary outcomes, after the adjustment for parents' characteristics (age, gender and educational level), and clustered by kindergartens (p < 0.001). This means parents acknowledged the CPCC as an adequate and accessible way for initial management of poisoning incidents.

