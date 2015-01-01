Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the impact of COVID-19 enforced prolonged training disruption and shortened competitive season, on in-season injury and illness rates. Injury incidence and percent proportion was calculated for the 2020 elite senior men's domestic cricket season and compared to a historical average from five previous regular seasons (2015 to 2019 inclusive). The injury profile for the shortened 2020 season was generally equivalent to what would be expected in a regular season, except for a significant increase in medical illness as a proportion of time loss (17% compared to historic average of 6%) and in-season days lost (9% compared to historic average of 3%) due to COVID-19 related instances (most notably precautionary isolation due to contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case). There was a significant increase in the proportion of in-season days lost to thigh injuries (24% compared to 9%) and a significant decrease in the proportion of days lost to hand (4% compared to 12%) and lumbar spine (7% compared to 21%) injuries. These findings enhance understanding of the impact prolonged period of training disruption and shortened season can have on cricket injuries and the challenges faced by practitioners under such circumstances.

