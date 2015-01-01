Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hip fractures are a public health problem among older adults, but most research on recovery after hip fracture has been limited to females. With growing numbers of hip fractures among males, it is important to determine how recovery outcomes may differ between the sexes.



METHODS: 168 males and 171 females were enrolled within 15 days of hospitalization with follow-up visits at 2, 6, and 12 months post-admission to assess changes in disability, physical performance, cognition, depressive symptoms, body composition, and strength, and all-cause mortality. Generalized estimating equations examined whether males and females followed identical outcome recovery assessed by the change in each outcome.



RESULTS: The mean age at fracture was similar for males (80.4) and females (81.4), and males had more comorbidities (2.5 vs. 1.6) than females. Males were significantly more likely to die over 12 months (HR 2.89, 95% CI: 1.56, 5.34). Changes in outcomes were significantly different between males and females for disability, gait speed, and depressive symptoms (P<.05). Both sexes improved from baseline to 6 months for these measures, but only males continued to improve between 6 and 12 months. There were baseline differences for most body composition measures and strength; however, there were no significant differences in change by sex.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings confirm that males have higher mortality but suggest that male survivors have continued functional recovery over the 12 months compared to females. Research is needed to determine the underlying causes of these sex differences for developing future prognostic information and rehabilitative interventions.

