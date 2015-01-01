Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The World Health Organization states that suicide is the second leading cause of death among youngs, and racism has been proven to have detrimental effects on both physical and mental health. These two plagues represent a public health priority, especially for susceptible minorities.



METHOD: This systematic review analyzed 23 studies from multiple database searches, to understand the relationship between racism and suicidality in young minority groups.



RESULTS: The review demonstrated the correlation between racism and suicidality with the consequent development of mental disorders. There is strong evidence that the main suicide risk factor is acculturation, interpreted as the assimilation of the dominant culture with the loss of values from one's cultural background.



DISCUSSION: Health care professionals should not underestimate the risk of suicidality associated with racism. Prevention is crucial and it should be implemented from a young age, in schools, through a joint intervention with children and their families, aiming toward integration without acculturation.

