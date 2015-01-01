SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rosen J, Zelnick JR, Zoeckler J, Landsbergis P. New Solut. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Baywood Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10482911211048438

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The workplace has been a neglected element in the national response to the opioid crisis. This ignores that workplace safety and health and drug policies have become important factors in opioid use disorder among workers. This results from physical or emotional pain related to workplace injuries, illnesses, and stress, and through punitive workplace drug policies, failure to address stigma, and inadequate access to treatment and recovery resources. This comprehensive New Solutions special issue encompasses timely cutting-edge research, commentaries, activism, and calls for action on primary prevention in the workplace and intervention research. It also addresses the convergence of the COVID-19 and the opioid crises, high-risk occupations and industries, health inequalities, employer and union programs, peer advocacy and member assistance programs, worker training, health parity for addiction treatment and recovery services, protection of first responders and site clean-up workers, working conditions of substance use treatment workers, and calls for necessary funding.


Language: en

Keywords

primary prevention; opioids; overdose; stigma; treatment; workplace policies

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print