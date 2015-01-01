Abstract

Slips and falls on sloped roof surfaces remain an important safety issue among construction workers. The slip potential has been conventionally analyzed and assessed primarily based on ground reaction forces, which cannot differentiate the specific roles of each of the force factors (e.g., workers' motions-induced dynamic forces and slope-induced static forces) contributing to the slip potential. Their differentiation may enhance the understanding of the slip mechanisms on the sloped roof surfaces and help develop effective walking and working strategies/tactics to minimize the dangerous slips on the elevated roofs. Hence, the objective of this study is to develop a biodynamic method as an additional tool for analyzing the slip potential of a worker walking or working on sloped roof surfaces. A whole-body biodynamic model is proposed and used to develop the alternative method, in which the slip potential is expressed as an analytical function of its major controlling factors including coefficient of friction, slope angle, and biodynamic forces. Some experimental data available in the literature are used to demonstrate the application of the proposed method. The results suggest that the slope may not change the basic trends of the biodynamic forces, but the slope may affect their magnitudes, which can be explained using the system's energy equation also derived from the whole-body biodynamic model. The analytical results suggest that reducing the body acceleration in uphill direction or the deceleration in downhill direction can reduce the slip potential. 'Zigging' and 'zagging' walking on a sloped surface may also reduce the slip potential, as it reduces the effective slope angle. The proposed biodynamic theory can be used to enhance the safety guidelines not only for roofers but also for people walking on ramps, inclined walkways, and mountain terrains.

Language: en