Ewelina P, Rafał S, Małgorzata SK, Joanna K, Piotr C. Soud. Lek. 2021; 66(3): 34-38.

(Copyright © 2021, Česká lékařská společnost J. E. Purkyně, Publisher Statni Zdravotnicke Nakladatelstvi)

The article presents the first Polish case of fatal single-substance poisoning with cyclopropylfentanyl, a representative of fentanyl derivatives, whose victim was a 37-year-old man. This opioid was detected in biological material collected during medicolegal autopsy and in the syringe found near the deceased. Blood and urine samples were analyzed using liquid chromatography with mass spectrometry. The concentration of cyclopropylfentanyl was 24 ng/mL in blood and 73 ng/mL in urine.


Adult; Humans; Poland; Male; opioids; *Analgesics, Opioid; *Tandem Mass Spectrometry; cyclopropylfentanyl; fentanyl analogs; Fentanyl/analogs & derivatives; new psychoactive substances (NPS)

