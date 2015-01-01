|
Calhoun BH, Linden-Carmichael AN. Addict. Behav. 2021; 124: e107120.
BACKGROUND: Pre-gaming, or drinking before going out, is common among young adults and associated with heavier drinking and negative consequences. However, findings have been mixed as to whether a unique, day-level association between pre-gaming and negative consequences exists independent of alcohol intake. It is also unknown whether young adults experience more positive consequences of alcohol use on days they engage in pre-gaming. This study tested day-level associations between pre-gaming and positive and negative consequences, controlling for same-day alcohol intake, as well as whether these associations were moderated by person- and day-level variables.
Young adults; Alcohol; Alcohol-related consequences; Daily diary; Pre-gaming; Pregaming