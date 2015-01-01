|
Guerra E, Westlake BG. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 122: e105336.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Automated detection of child sexual abuse images (CSAI) often relies on image attributes, such as hash values. However, electronic service providers and others without access to hash value databases are limited in their ability to detect CSAI. Additionally, the increasing amount of CSA content being distributed means that a large percentage of images are not yet cataloged in hash value databases. Therefore, additional detection criteria need to be determined to improve identification of non-hashed CSAI.
Automated data collection; Child pornography; Child sexual abuse images; Child sexual exploitation images; Limitation of hash values; Websites