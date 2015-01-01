|
Citation
|
Stevens J, Price J, Hazlerigg A, McLachlan S, Barnard EBG. Emerg. Med. J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: There is significant interest in the mental health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) attend the most seriously unwell and injured patients in the community; their data therefore present an early opportunity to examine self-harm trends. The primary aim was to compare the incidence of deliberate self-harm incident (DSH-I) encounters by HEMS before and during the first wave of COVID-19.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; suicide; prehospital care; self harm