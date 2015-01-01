|
Zampetakis LA. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to investigate the joined effects of students' perceived importance of occupational hazards (i.e., chemical, biological, physical and psychological) and financial gains on intentions to engage in part-time jobs. The role of students' maturity value levels was also investigated. We used conservation of resources theory (COR) and job demands-resources (JD-R) theory as theoretical frameworks to test our hypotheses.
