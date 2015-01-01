Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to investigate the joined effects of students' perceived importance of occupational hazards (i.e., chemical, biological, physical and psychological) and financial gains on intentions to engage in part-time jobs. The role of students' maturity value levels was also investigated. We used conservation of resources theory (COR) and job demands-resources (JD-R) theory as theoretical frameworks to test our hypotheses.



METHOD: We conducted a factorial survey experiment using a sample of 858 students. Multilevel regression analyses with random effects were used to investigate effects of hazards perceptions and financial gains on intentions to engage in part-time jobs. The direct and moderating effects of students' maturity values were investigated.



RESULTS: Students considered financial gains more important in developing their intentions to take a part-time job, compared to occupational hazards. We also found interactions between occupational hazards and between occupational hazards and financial gains in predicting intentions. Finally, students' maturity scores were negatively related to intentions and moderated the effects of financial gains and perceptions of psychological hazards on intentions.



CONCLUSION: The study provided insights into students' perceptions of occupational hazards and financial benefits and their intention to take a part-time job. The results also indicate the direct and moderating effects of students' maturity values.



KEYWORDS: job hazards, part time job, students, multi-level models, factorial survey experiment.

Language: en