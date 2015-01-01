Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite a substantial burden of musculoskeletal injury, orthopaedic trauma studies in Latin America are lacking. The purpose of the present study was to identify research priorities among orthopaedic trauma surgeons in Latin America.



METHODS: Research questions were solicited from members of the Asociación de Cirujanos Traumatólogos de las Américas. Participants rated questions by importance from 1 to 9. All questions were redistributed with an aggregate rating, and participants rerated questions with knowledge of group responses.



RESULTS: Seventy-eight participants completed the first survey and were included in subsequent surveys. The mean age was 51.8 years, and most participants were male (92%), had completed an orthopaedic trauma fellowship (60.3%), and participated in research (80.8%). Seventeen countries were represented; 5 respondents were from a high-income country, 67 were from an upper middle-income country, and 6 were from a lower middle-income country. Sixty-five questions were identified. Six questions were rated from 1 to 3 ("more important") by >70% of participants: (1) What is the optimal treatment protocol for elderly patients with hip fracture? (2) What is the most effective initial and definitive management of musculoskeletal injury, including timing and surgical strategy, for the polytraumatized patient? (3) What is the ideal state of open fracture treatment, including timeliness and method of antibiotics, debridement, surgical fixation, and closure or coverage, at each hospital level in the health-care system? (4) What patient and fracture characteristics predict infection after musculoskeletal injury? (5) What is the current state of treatment for fracture-related infection, including timeliness and method of antibiotics and surgical intervention, at each hospital level in the health-care system? (6) What is the optimal protocol for temporary management for the hemodynamically unstable patient with a pelvic or acetabular fracture? CONCLUSIONS: This modified Delphi study of orthopaedic trauma surgeons in Latin America identified geriatric hip fractures, polytrauma, open fractures, musculoskeletal infection, and pelvic and acetabular fractures as top research priorities. This information is important for resource allocation and goal setting for orthopaedic trauma in the region.

