Citation
Khalifian CE, Leifker FR, Knopp K, Wilks CR, Depp C, Glynn S, Bryan C, Morland LA. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the feasibility, preliminary effects, and acceptability of the first comprehensive couple-based treatment for suicide, called Treatment for Relationships and Safety Together (TR&ST).
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; veteran; cognitive-behavioral therapy; couple therapy; couples