Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the feasibility, preliminary effects, and acceptability of the first comprehensive couple-based treatment for suicide, called Treatment for Relationships and Safety Together (TR&ST).



METHOD: In a preliminary examination, five couples (N = 10) participated in 10 weekly sessions of TR&ST. All couples included a veteran who reported active suicidal ideation at baseline and their partner. Couples completed measures of relationship functioning, perceived burdensomeness, thwarted belonging, and suicidal ideation at baseline, mid-treatment, and posttreatment.



RESULTS: TR&ST was feasible to deliver. Veteran and partner relationship functioning improved and veteran perceived burdensomeness, thwarted belonging, and suicidal ideation decreased. There were no suicide related behaviors, hospitalizations, or crisis line calls during the study. TR&ST seemed acceptable to couples (100% retention and high satisfaction ratings).



CONCLUSION: Couple-based suicide prevention may provide an additional avenue for suicide prevention in veterans.

