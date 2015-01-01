|
Chiang YC, Lin YJ, Li X, Lee CY, Zhang S, Lee TSH, Chang HY, Wu CC, Yang HJ. J. Ment. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Suicide remains the second leading cause of death among youths. Family-related factors are considered important determinants of children's suicidal ideation, whereas their short-/long-term influence is seldom quantified. AIMS: We aim to confirm the simultaneous/lagged effects of family-related factors on the occurrence of recent suicidal ideation from childhood to young adulthood (aged from 10 to 22 years old).
adolescent; children; Suicidal ideation; cohort study; family factors; generalized estimating equations; latent growth curve modeling