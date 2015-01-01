Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In contrast to adults, fractures of the neck of femur in children are relatively rare. The commonly described mechanism of injury is high energy trauma. Treatment options are almost always surgical. Prognosis, which entails relatively high rates of complications, varies with specific anatomic location, time to surgery, and reduction quality. CASE REPORT: We describe two cases of 10- and 12-year-old girls who suffered a fracture of the neck of the femur, Delbet Type II and Type III, respectively, due to a suspected hyper-abduction injury while sliding on a water slide. Both patients were treated surgically, with the younger one developing signs of femoral head avascular necrosis a year postoperatively.



CONCLUSION: Children with pain and an inability to bear weight after water sliding together with an adult companion at their backs should raise suspicion among medical staff of a femoral neck fracture. Prompt pediatric orthopedic consultation and treatment are needed in case of fracture diagnosis to reduce the risk of complications.

