Abstract

BACKGROUND: Multi-ligament knee injury (MLKI) is a rare but severe injury with potential devastating complications. The primary goal of this study was to investigate return to sports and work after MLKI. Secondary outcomes were patient reported outcome measures (PROMs), treatment, time between trauma, diagnosis and treatment, and neurovascular damage.



METHOD: A database search was performed to identify all patients with MLKI in our hospital (2010-2017). Pre-defined variables were collected from patient files and questionnaires. Multiple regression analysis was used to study the relationship between different variables and PROMs.



RESULTS: 31 patients were included. The overall return to sports rate after a MLKI was 88.5%, but only 23.1% returned to their pre-injury level. 83.3% of the patients were able to return to work. Multiple regression analyses led to a significant prediction model for pain during rest (F(7,16) = 2.808, p = 0.041, R(2) = 0.355). Within this model, a higher age was a significant predictor for higher pain scores (p = 0.002). Age was also a significant (negative) predictor within the non-significant models for IKDC (p = 0.004) and Lysholm (p = 0.024). A delay between trauma and diagnosis of more than three months was seen in 32.3% of the patients.



CONCLUSIONS: This study showed a relatively high overall return to sports and work after MLKI, but less than a quarter returned to their pre-injury level of sports. An important finding was the substantial number of patients with a delay between trauma and diagnosis. This study contributes to more awareness and knowledge about MLKI among physicians, which is essential to reduce these delays.

