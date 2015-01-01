SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wang Q. Lancet Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/S2215-0366(21)00389-8

Depressive disorders are the second most prevalent disorder globally after cardiovascular disease, affecting more than 300 million people worldwide. Notably, the estimated prevalence of depressive disorders has substantial geographical variation, making a thorough assessment in each country necessary. As it is the most populous country in the world, nationally representative epidemiological data for depressive disorders in China are particularly important.


