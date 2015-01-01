Abstract

PURPOSE: To identify characteristics and movement-based tests that predict upper quadrant musculoskeletal injury (UQI) in military personnel over a 12-month follow-up.



METHODS: A prospective observational cohort study of military members (n = 494; 91.9% male). Baseline predictors associated with UQI were gathered through surveys and movement-based tests. Survey data included demographic information, injury history, and biosocial factors. Movement-based tests include: Y-balance tests (YBT), functional movement screen, Selective Functional Movement Assessment (SFMA) lumbar multi-segmental mobility, modified-modified Schober, side bridge, ankle mobility, modified Sorensen, and passive lumbar extension. Self-reported UQIs were collected through monthly online surveys and 87% completed the follow-up. Univariate associations were determined between potential predictors and UQI. A forward, stepwise logistic regression model was used to identify the best combination of predictors for UQI.



RESULTS: Twenty-seven had UQIs. Univariate associations existed with three demographic (smoking, >1 previous UQI, baseline upper quadrant function ≤90%), three pain-related (SFMA rotation, side bridge, hurdle step) and six movement-based variables (YBT upper quarter (UQ) superolateral worst score ≤ 57.75 cm, YBT-UQ composite worst score ≤ 81.1%, failed shoulder clearance, Sorenson<72.14 s, in-line lunge total score < 15 and in-line lunge asymmetry>1). Smoking, baseline upper quadrant function ≤90%, and YBT-UQ composite score ≤ 81.1% predicted UQI in the logistic regression while controlling for age and sex. Presenting two or more predictors resulted in good specificity (85.6%, OR = 4.8; 95% CI = 2.2-10.8) and at least one predictor resulted in 81.5% sensitivity (OR = 3.2; 1.2-8.7).



CONCLUSIONS: A modifiable movement-based test (YBT-UQ), perceived upper limb function, and smoking predicted UQI. A specific (two or more) and sensitive (at least one predictor) model could identify persons at higher risk.

Language: en