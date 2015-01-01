Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road Traffic crash injury is one of the main public health problems resulting in premature death and disability particularly in low-income countries. However, there is limited evidence on the crash fractures in Ethiopia.



OBJECTIVE: The study was conducted to assess the magnitude of road traffic crash fractures and visceral injuries.



METHODS: A hospital-based cross-sectional study was conducted on 420 fracture patients. Participants were randomly selected from Addis Ababa City hospitals. The study was carried out between November 2019 and February 2020. Data were collected using a questionnaire and record of medical findings. Multilevel logistic regression analysis was carried out. Ethical clearance was obtained from the Addis Ababa University, College of Health Sciences Institutional Review Board. Confidentiality of participants' information was maintained.



RESULTS: The study found out that the majority 265 (63. 1%) of fracture cases were younger in the age group of 18 to 34 years. Males were more affected-311(74.0%). The mortality rate was 59(14.1%), of those 50(85.0%) participants were males. The major road traffic victims were pedestrians-220(52.4%), mainly affected by simple fracture type -105(53.3%) and compound fracture type-92(46. 7%). Drivers mainly suffered from compound fracture type -23 (59.0%). One hundred eighty-two (43.3%) of fracture patients had a visceral injury. Homeless persons who sit or sleep on the roadside had a higher risk of thoracic visceral injury compared to traveler pedestrians (AOR = 4.600(95%CI: 1.215-17.417)); P = 0.025.



CONCLUSION: Visceral injury, simple and compound fractures were the common orthopedic injury types reported among crash victims. Males, pedestrians, and young age groups were largely affected by orthopedic fracture cases. Homeless persons who sited or slept on the roadside were significant factors for visceral injury. Therefore, preventing a harmful crash and growing fracture care should be considered to reduce the burden of crash fracture.

