Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidality is a widespread phenomenon with a dramatic burden worldwide. The Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic determined a relevant impact on mental health, due to the infection itself and its socio-economic consequences. The present study is aimed at analyzing the prevalence of suicidality during the Covid-19 pandemic among subjects requiring a psychiatric consultation in an emergency setting.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: Socio-demographic and clinical information was collected at the emergency department of the General Hospital of Perugia from June 1(st), 2020 to January 31(st), 2021. Data was entered into an electronic datasheet and retrospectively analysed. Pearson's bivariate correlation was performed in order to assess significant associations between suicide-related variables and specific socio-demographic and clinical features (p<0.05).



RESULTS: Among 447 subjects included in the analysis, 109 (24.4%) showed suicidality-related phenomena, particularly suicide attempts (SA) (n=44, 9.8%), suicidal ideation (SI) (n=41, 9.2%), non suicidal self-injury (NSSI) (n=31, 6.9%), that in some cases co-occurred. A statistically significant association was detected between NSSI and living with marital family (p=0.024) and between suicidality-related phenomena and adjustment disorders (p=0.018). None of the examined subjects reported a previous positivity for Covid-19 and neither did their relatives.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study confirms the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on suicide-related phenomena. Consultation psychiatry fulfills a key role in the early detection and clinical management of these conditions, that require targeted intervention strategies.

