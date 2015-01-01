|
Déry J, De Guise, Bussières L, Lamontagne ME. Syst. Rev. 2021; 10(1): e254.
BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is an increasing public health problem that can lead to persistent symptoms that have several functional consequences. Understanding the prognosis of a condition is an important component of clinical decision-making and can help guide the prevention of long-term disabilities of patients with mTBI. Several studies and systematic reviews have been conducted in order to understand prognosis of chronic symptoms following mTBI. We aim to synthesize evidence from systematic reviews on factors that affect the risk of persistent symptoms in mTBI-affected adults.
Systematic review; Mild traumatic brain injury; Overview; Persistent symptoms; Prognosis