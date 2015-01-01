Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is an increasing public health problem that can lead to persistent symptoms that have several functional consequences. Understanding the prognosis of a condition is an important component of clinical decision-making and can help guide the prevention of long-term disabilities of patients with mTBI. Several studies and systematic reviews have been conducted in order to understand prognosis of chronic symptoms following mTBI. We aim to synthesize evidence from systematic reviews on factors that affect the risk of persistent symptoms in mTBI-affected adults.



METHODS: We will conduct an overview of systematic reviews following steps described in the Cochrane Handbook. We will search in Cochrane, Medline, CINAHL, Embase, PsycINFO, and Epistemonikos for systematic reviews about the prognosis of persistent symptoms following mTBI in the adult population. Two reviewers will independently screen all references and then select eligible reviews based on eligibility criteria. A data extraction grid will be used to extract relevant information. The risk of bias in the included reviews will be assessed using the ROBIS tool. Data will be synthesized into a comprehensive conceptual model in order to have a better understanding of the predictive factors of post-concussion symptoms following mTBI.



DISCUSSION: Results will help multiple stakeholders, such as clinicians and rehabilitation program managers, to understand the prognosis of long-term consequences following mTBI. It could guide stakeholders to recognize their patients' prognostic factors and to invest their time and resources in patients who need it the most. SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION: PROSPERO CRD42020176676.

