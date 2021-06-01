Abstract

Internationally, clinical services are under pressure to reduce their use of restrictive practices. The aim was to explore how mental health nurses and nursing assistants perceive conflict and their use of restrictive practices with mental health inpatients in forensic mental health care. A total of 24 semi-structured interviews with forensic mental health staff were conducted and analysed using thematic analysis. The findings propose a dynamic model that explains how tolerance of potential conflict situations changes depending on individual staff members' perceptions of patients and colleagues, and their relationships.

