Abstract

OBJECTıVE: The study was conducted to determine the association between ruminating anger and mental pain with suicidal ideation in patients diagnosed with major depression disorder.



METHODS: The study with 156 patients diagnosed with major depressive disorder was carried out in a cross-sectional study design. Personal Information Form, Reflection on Anger Scale, Psychological Pain Scale and Beck Depression Scale were used.



RESULTS: It was concluded that there was a statistically equal directional and linear relationship between the Meebunney and Beck depression scores of all patients diagnosed with a major depressive disorder and the total reflective anger score and its sub-dimensions. Suicidal attempts and psychological pain and depression levels were found to be effective in the increase in suicidal ideation in the patients with major depressive disorder.



CONCLUSIONS: Studies with larger samples are recommended to determine the factors that may pose a risk of suicidal ideation in patients diagnosed with majör depressive disorder.

Language: en