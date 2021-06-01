SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Uğur K, Polat H. Arch. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2021; 35(5): 479-485.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.apnu.2021.06.012

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTıVE: The study was conducted to determine the association between ruminating anger and mental pain with suicidal ideation in patients diagnosed with major depression disorder.

METHODS: The study with 156 patients diagnosed with major depressive disorder was carried out in a cross-sectional study design. Personal Information Form, Reflection on Anger Scale, Psychological Pain Scale and Beck Depression Scale were used.

RESULTS: It was concluded that there was a statistically equal directional and linear relationship between the Meebunney and Beck depression scores of all patients diagnosed with a major depressive disorder and the total reflective anger score and its sub-dimensions. Suicidal attempts and psychological pain and depression levels were found to be effective in the increase in suicidal ideation in the patients with major depressive disorder.

CONCLUSIONS: Studies with larger samples are recommended to determine the factors that may pose a risk of suicidal ideation in patients diagnosed with majör depressive disorder.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Anger rumination; Depressive disorder; Psychological pain

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print