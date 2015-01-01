Abstract

In the United States, Black communities face a complex mental health burden, with growing attention on addressing these disparities through the lens of holistic wellbeing. Given the dearth of research on faith-based interventions focused on mental health through the lens of holistic wellbeing, this study evaluates the impact of a spirituality-based, peer-led one-group pre-test post-test pilot intervention in a sample of Black individuals in the Bronx, New York City. The eight-session creating healthy culture curriculum, focused on improving mental health and spiritual wellbeing, was collaboratively developed through community partnerships. Post-intervention results indicated significantly reduced odds of moderate to severe depression (AOR:0.20), and increased sense of community, social support, role of religion in health, flourishing, and reduced trouble sleeping. In-depth interviews with participants further highlighted the interconnected role between psychosocial and mental health indicators.



FINDINGS support importance of holistically developing, implementing, and evaluating spirituality-based mental health interventions in Black communities.

