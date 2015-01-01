Abstract

Across the world, suicidal behaviors are responsible for more than one million deaths each year. In Haiti, suicidal behaviors were found to be related to intimate partner violence (IPV) against women. This study was conducted after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and women were asked about IPV before and after that event. A sample of women between 18 and 44 years of age responded to a questionnaire about physical, psychological, or sexual abuse by an intimate or non-intimate partner. The women were divided into two groups: (a) women who were abused by partners (n = 133) and (b) women who were not abused (n = 75). Those who were abused had 2.2 times higher odds for suicidal thoughts and 1.9 times higher odds for suicidal attempts and were significantly more likely to suffer from depression and PTSD. For each 1-unit increase in a measured PTSD score, the odds of being abused increased by 105.7%. For each 1-unit increase in the measured depression score, the odds of being abused increased by 14.9%.

Language: en