Abstract

Suicide incidences among African-American children and adolescents have increased at alarming rates during the last two decades. While research has also indicated a rising rate in suicidality among other minority ethnic groups, the increasing rates among African-American youth have, historically, always trended at lower rates. Despite rising trends, there remain significant gaps in the literature related to suicidality among youth in general, and more specifically among ethnic minority youth. The purpose of this study was to examine this growing public health crisis and identify the risk factors and protective factors specific to African-American youth. It also addresses historical contexts that create barriers to mental health treatment engagement and identifies best treatment practices. This study identifies gaps in the literature specific to suicidality among African-American youth and highlights the need for greater research focus among this population.

