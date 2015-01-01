|
Carver H, McCulloch P, Parkes T. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e1742.
BACKGROUND: Substance use among young people is a significant public health concern, particularly in Scotland. Primary prevention activities are essential in delaying young people's substance use and reducing the harms associated with use. However, such prevention activities are generally lacking. The Icelandic Model (IM) has received increasing attention and has been associated with improvements in substance use in Iceland since the 1990s. There is interest in implementing the IM in Scotland but concerns regarding transferability. This research study aimed to address a gap in the evidence base by providing insight into stakeholders' views of the IM in Dundee and more widely in Scotland.
Prevention; Substance use; Adolescence; Icelandic model; Qualitative; Scotland