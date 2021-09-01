Abstract

BACKGROUND: Retrospective auditing identified the need to implement a client centered tool to measure occupational performance and re engagement in activities after burn injury. The Canadian Occupational Performance Measure (COPM) was chosen as it has a broad focus on occupational performance across the lifespan. However, given the time constraints that acute care clinicians work within in a tertiary teaching hospital, a feasibility study was warranted to identify the time to complete the COPM and any potential barriers which may arise in order to evaluate the appropriateness of using this tool.



METHODS: This project was a prospective cohort study. All patients presenting to the ward and the Specialist Burns Outpatient Clinic were consecutively enrolled in this study. Information was collected regarding administration of the COPM including administration time, number of interruptions and reasons for non-completion of the outcome measure e.g. wound dressing procedures, surgery, scheduling conflicts. A survey method was used to explore the perceptions of Occupational Therapy clinicians regarding use of the COPM in clinical practice.



RESULTS: Over the course of the study period 70 COPM's were administered. The average time for administration across both settings was 9 min. Individually the average time taken for administration of the COPM with inpatients was 11.21 min, in the outpatient setting 7.85 min. The Survey Monkey questionnaire was emailed to 58 occupational therapy clinicians working at the facility associated with the study. The response rate was 41.4% (24).



DISCUSSION: Patient reported outcome measures are central to patient centred care which is a core element of health care provision.



RESULTS from this study found that the COPM took approximately 9 min to administer, which is suitable within the time constraints of an acute tertiary environment and would be feasible in our setting. Fifty one percent of the participants identified return to work as the activity of daily living most impacted by their burn injury. As burn injuries impact all domains of daily life the use of patient reported outcome measures to direct goal orientated care is imperative.



CONCLUSION: This study found that the time to administer the COPM is feasible within the acute tertiary setting. Perceived barriers identified can be overcome with increased knowledge of client centred practice and the importance of goal directed care. The use of patient reported outcome measures in clinical practice empowers consumers to identify what goals they would like to achieve.

