Abstract

BACKGROUND: Dizziness and gait impairments are commonly observed following a concussion, and both are associated with prolonged concussion recovery. RESEARCH QUESTION: Is there a correlation between combined self-reported dizziness and balance impairment severity with objective gait impairments after concussion? METHODS: Participants (n = 51; 15.4 ± 1.6 years; 51 % female; 7.3 ± 3.2 days post-injury) age 12-18 years self-reported ratings of dizziness and balance impairment using the Post-Concussion Symptom Inventory (PCSI) within 14 days of injury. Individual ratings of dizziness, balance impairment, and moving clumsily on the PCSI were combined to create a comprehensive dizziness and imbalance score. Participants also completed a smartphone-based gait evaluation under single-task and dual-task conditions. Correlation coefficients (Pearson r for normally distributed and Spearman rho for non-normally distributed variables) were calculated between self-reported symptoms and single and dual-task spatiotemporal gait parameters, specifically step velocity, step time, and step length.



RESULTS: Correlation coefficients indicated that there was low to no correlation between self-reported dizziness and imbalance impairment severity and smartphone-obtained gait parameters under single- or dual-task conditions, including step velocity (single-task: r=-0.22, p = 0.13; dual-task: r=-0.05, p = 0.72), step time (single-task: rho = 0.16, p = 0.27; dual-task: rho = 0.14, p = 0.33), and step length (single-task: r=-0.15, p = 0.30; dual-task: r = 0.03, p = 0.84). SIGNIFICANCE: Self-reported dizziness and balance impairment severity within the first two weeks of concussion may not reflect objectively measured gait performance, given the lack of association between subjective symptom ratings and functional measures. Further, smartphone collected gait parameters may not provide the necessary sensitivity to detect an association with dizziness. The lack of significant correlation between self-reported symptoms and objective gait performance highlights the importance of using both objective and subjective measures to obtain a more complete picture of concussion deficits.

