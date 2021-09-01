|
Smulligan KL, Wingerson MJ, Seehusen CN, Magliato SN, Wilson JC, Howell DR. Gait Posture 2021; 90: 289-294.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Dizziness and gait impairments are commonly observed following a concussion, and both are associated with prolonged concussion recovery. RESEARCH QUESTION: Is there a correlation between combined self-reported dizziness and balance impairment severity with objective gait impairments after concussion? METHODS: Participants (n = 51; 15.4 ± 1.6 years; 51 % female; 7.3 ± 3.2 days post-injury) age 12-18 years self-reported ratings of dizziness and balance impairment using the Post-Concussion Symptom Inventory (PCSI) within 14 days of injury. Individual ratings of dizziness, balance impairment, and moving clumsily on the PCSI were combined to create a comprehensive dizziness and imbalance score. Participants also completed a smartphone-based gait evaluation under single-task and dual-task conditions. Correlation coefficients (Pearson r for normally distributed and Spearman rho for non-normally distributed variables) were calculated between self-reported symptoms and single and dual-task spatiotemporal gait parameters, specifically step velocity, step time, and step length.
Concussion; Dizziness; Assessment; Balance; Dual-task; Gait