Citation
Ghanbari V, Ardalan A, Zareiyan A, Nejati A, Hanfling D, Bagheri A, Rostamniya L. Int. Emerg. Nurs. 2021; 59: e101064.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: An ethical plan is required to make decisions regarding setting the priority for assisting injured patients through triage. The aim of this study was to explore the measures used to sort patients for ethical decision-making in disaster triage.
Language: en
Keywords
Disaster; Triage; Decision-making; Medical ethics; Patient prioritization; Q-method