Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) exhibit a diminished ability to think or concentrate, indecisiveness, and altered sensitivity to reward and punishment. These impairments can influence complex risk-related decision-making in dynamic environments. The neurophysiological mechanisms mediating MDD effects on decision-making behavior are not well understood.



METHODS: Patients with MDD (N=50) and healthy controls (HC, N=40) were enrolled. They completed a series of psychometric tests. Event-related potentials (ERPs) were recorded during the performance of a well-validated modified version of Balloon Analogue Risk Task (BART).



RESULTS: BART behavior data were similar across the two groups except the MDD patients showed more stability of risk aversion. Neurophysiologically, BART losses generated larger P3 amplitudes than wins, and MDD patients had larger feedback-related negativity (FRN) components than HCs in response to negative feedback (losses). Greater FRN amplitudes in response to losses correlated with higher levels of depressiveness, psychological pain, and anhedonia. A longer FRN latency in MDD patients was associated with more severe suicidal ideation. LIMITATIONS: The findings are based on cross-sectional data, which are not powerful enough to make causal inferences.



CONCLUSION: MDD patients exhibit enhanced FRNs in the frontocentral region after receiving negative feedback in a risky decision-making task. FRN magnitude is associated with depressive symptom severity. Punishment hypersensitivity may contribute to the maintenance of depressive symptoms in MDD patients, and FRN may be a useful index of such hypersensitivity.

