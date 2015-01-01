SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sinaei E, Rose DJ, Javadpour S, Yoosefinejad AK. J. Aging Phys. Act. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Human Kinetics Publishers)

10.1123/japa.2021-0137

unavailable

Recently, a short form of the Fullerton Advanced Balance (SF-FAB) scale was reported as a good predictor of falls in older adults. However, we found no evidence regarding its reliability in non-American older adults. Therefore, we aimed to analyze the reliability and homogeneity of the SF-FAB scale to measure postural balance in Iranian older adults. Eighty-five community-dwelling older adults (70.75 ± 4.97 years) performed the SF-FAB test on two occasions 1 week apart. In both instances, four raters assessed the performance on the test. The SF-FAB scale (mean total score: 12.46 ± 3.53) revealed acceptable internal consistency (Cronbach's α =.77), excellent intrarater reliability (intraclass correlation coefficient =.94-.99), and excellent interrater reliability (intraclass correlation coefficient =.92-.99). The overall prediction success rate was 83.5% with correctly classifying 95.6% of nonfallers and 35.3% of fallers. The SF-FAB scale can provide a quick screen of balance status in older adults to trigger referral to clinicians for a more comprehensive assessment.


assessment tool; homogeneity; postural balance; tandem walking

