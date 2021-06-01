Abstract

In the US, there are nearly 40,000 firearm-related deaths per year, or approximately 109 deaths per day. The firearm fatality rate has risen in recent years, and comprehensive prevention and treatment approaches led to a substantial decline in the fatality rate from motor vehicle crashes. In 2015, the American College of Surgeons (ACS) joined 7 other health professional organizations and the American Bar Association to issue a call to action for a public health approach to prevention of firearm injury and death. In the #ThisIsOurLane/#ThisIsMyLane social media movement, thousands of individual healthcare providers emphasized their role in firearm injury prevention, and recent years have seen development of educational resources and guidelines for physicians concerning when and how to counsel patients about firearm injury prevention...

Language: en