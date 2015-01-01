|
Citation
Cuong VM, Assanangkornchai S, Wichaidit W, Minh Hanh VT, My Hanh HT. J. Behav. Addict. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Akadémiai Kiadó)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Vietnam implemented numerous measures to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 among school students, including study-at-home/self-quarantine. During the study-at-home period, adolescents may engage in more video gaming than usual, potentially contributing to gaming disorder. However, the regionally-representative prevalence of gaming disorder and its association with parenting practice and discipline practice have not been described. We assessed the prevalence of gaming disorder among Vietnamese adolescents during the initial 6 months of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associations between gaming disorder and parenting practice and discipline practice.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; Vietnam; COVID-19; discipline styles; Gaming disorder; parent-child relationship; parental supervision; school