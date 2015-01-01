SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bulna A, Fifi AC. Pediatr. Rep. 2021; 13(3): 511-519.

Every year, there are over 3300 ingestions of button batteries, mostly by young children. Initial presentation of button battery ingestion may be nonspecific, with a delay in diagnosis and removal resulting in increased risk of complications. We present the case of a five-year-old female who presented with vomiting following unwitnessed button battery ingestion. The battery was impacted in the middle esophagus for at least six hours. Endoscopy was performed for immediate removal and showed a Grade 2B erosion, warranting nasogastric tube placement. The patient remained asymptomatic following discharge and had a barium swallow that was read as normal. However, a repeat endoscopy one month later visualized stricture formation at the previous battery injury site. This case highlights the importance of both clinician and parent awareness of button battery ingestion and demonstrates that endoscopy provides the most accurate assessment of esophageal injury and complication development, even in asymptomatic patients.


button battery; esophogastroduodenoscopy; stricture

