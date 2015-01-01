|
Buchholtz K, Lambert M, Corten L, Burgess TL. Sports Med. Open 2021; 7(1): e68.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
BACKGROUND: Cycling is a popular global sport and method of transportation and a significant contributor to admissions to hospital emergency units following an injury. Mountain biking events present additional challenges with remote venues and isolated courses, for which on-site medical care is often provided, for both injury and illness occurring during races. National health data may not represent these unique events, and specific data on incidence of injury and illness in mountain biking events are essential. Therefore, the aim of this study was to review the available injury and illness literature, reporting methods and risk factors in cross-country mountain biking.
Accidents; Injury; Cycling; Illness; Mountain biking