Abstract

Places that concentrate both motor vehicle crashes and crime in Stockholm, Sweden were examined for common socio-economic, land use, and neighborhood characteristics. Using vehicle crash (N = 3,700) and non-traffic crime (N = 605,052) data from 2016 to 2018, hot spots of these two sets of events and their overlap were identified. Crash hot spots captured 14% of the crashes in only 0.5% of Stockholm's area while crime hot spots captured 27% of the recorded offences in less than 1% of the area. There was overlap in these hot spots for 7% of the crashes and 10% of the crimes. To model predictors, the events were allocated to roadway segments (N = 5511) and tested using a Poisson-Gamma-CAR spatial regression model. Both crashes and crimes exhibit a clear center-periphery pattern that varies over time and by type of crashes and crimes. Crashes tended to occur on roadways with higher average daily traffic (ADT) while crimes tend to occur on roadways with lower ADT with around half occurring on residential streets. Both types of incidents tended to be higher in lower income neighborhoods. Land uses common to both types of harm were the location of underground stations, ATM machines, and alcohol-serving businesses. These are places where people and cars converge at particular times. The effect of these events on police, emergency, and medical services is discussed.

