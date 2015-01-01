|
Citation
|
Mercado MC, Stone DM, Kokubun CW, Trudeau ART, Gaylor E, Holland KM, Bartholow BN. Acad. Forensic Pathol. 2021; 11(2): 83-93.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, National Association of Medical Examiners)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34567327
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: It is widely accepted that suicides-which account for more than 47 500 deaths per year in the United States-are undercounted by 10% to 30%, partially due to incomplete death scene investigations (DSI) and varying burden-of-proof standards across jurisdictions. This may result in the misclassification of overdose-related suicides as accidents or undetermined intent.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Manner of death; Death scene investigation; Evidence; Forensic pathology; Forensic science; Overdose