Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the incidence and risk factors for injuries that occurred during the matches of the Brazilian Football Championship.



METHODS: A prospective study was carried out with the collection of data referring to injuries that occurred during the 2019 Brazilian Football Championship. The injuries were recorded by the responsible physician of each team, through an online injury mapping system.



RESULTS: Among the 645 athletes who were included in the study, 214 (33.2%) of the players had at least one injury during the tournament. In total, 257 injuries were recorded during the Brazilian Championship, with an average of 0.68 injuries per game. 59.1% of the injured athletes were over 26 years old. The most common type of injury was muscle strain (37.7%) and forwards were the most affected (33.6%).



CONCLUSION: Muscle injuries were the most frequent in the tournament, with the thigh muscles being the most affected. Most of the affected players were over 26 years old, there were 20.5 injuries for every 1000 hours of play and the incidence of injuries was approximately 33%, with attackers being the most affected (33.6%). Level of Evidence III, Study of nonconsecutive patients; without consistently applied reference "gold" standard.



Keywords: Soccer

