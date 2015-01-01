|
Lees B, Debenham J, Squeglia LM. Alcohol Res. 2021; 41(1): e11.
(Copyright © 2021, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (USA))
34567915
PURPOSE: Alcohol and cannabis are the most commonly used substances during adolescence and are typically initiated during this sensitive neurodevelopmental period. The aim of this review is to provide a comprehensive overview of the most recent literature focused on understanding how these substances affect the developing brain. SEARCH METHODS: Articles included in this review were identified by entering 30 search terms focused on substance use, adolescence, and neurodevelopment into MEDLINE, Embase, PsycINFO, ProQuest Central, and Web of Science. Studies were eligible for inclusion if they longitudinally examined the effect of adolescent alcohol and/or cannabis use on structural or functional outcomes in 50 or more participants. SEARCH RESULTS: More than 700 articles were captured by the search, and 43 longitudinal studies met inclusion criteria, including 18 studies focused on alcohol use, 13 on cannabis use, and 12 on alcohol and cannabis co-use.
brain; alcohol; cannabis; adolescence; cognition; neuroimaging