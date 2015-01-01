Abstract

This study explores advanced techniques in machine learning to develop a short tree-based adaptive classification test based on an existing lengthy instrument. A case study was carried out for an assessment of risk for juvenile delinquency. Two unique facts of this case are (a) the items in the original instrument measure a large number of distinctive constructs; (b) the target outcomes are of low prevalence, which renders imbalanced training data. Due to the high dimensionality of the items, traditional item response theory (IRT)-based adaptive testing approaches may not work well, whereas decision trees, which are developed in the machine learning discipline, present as a promising alternative solution for adaptive tests. A cross-validation study was carried out to compare eight tree-based adaptive test constructions with five benchmark methods using data from a sample of 3,975 subjects. The findings reveal that the best-performing tree-based adaptive tests yielded better classification accuracy than the benchmark method IRT scoring with optimal cutpoints, and yielded comparable or better classification accuracy than the best benchmark method, random forest with balanced sampling. The competitive classification accuracy of the tree-based adaptive tests also come with an over 30-fold reduction in the length of the instrument, only administering between 3 to 6 items to any individual. This study suggests that tree-based adaptive tests have an enormous potential when used to shorten instruments that measure a large variety of constructs.

Language: en