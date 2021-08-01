Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to determine the psychological characteristics and strength outcomes of patients who sustained an early ACL re-rupture after their primary ACL reconstruction and cross-sectionally compare them with a matched cohort of patients who did not sustain a re-injury during the first 2 years after primary ACL reconstruction.



METHODS: In this matched cohort study, data for quadriceps and hamstring strength and three hop tests and answers to standardized patient-reported outcomes (the Anterior Cruciate Ligament Return to Sport after Injury scale (ACL-RSI) and a short version of the Knee Self-Efficacy Scale (K-SES(short))) were extracted from a rehabilitation outcome- registry. Data for patients suffering a re-rupture were extracted and patients were matched in terms of sex, age and activity level with patients not suffering an ACL re-rupture within 2 years of primary reconstruction. The groups were compared 10 weeks and 4, 8 and 12 months after the primary reconstruction.



RESULTS: A total of 36 patients suffering an ACL re-rupture were matched with 108 patients not suffering a re-rupture after ACL reconstruction. Patients who suffered an ACL re-rupture had greater psychological readiness, that is, greater confidence in performance, lesser negative emotions and lesser risk appraisal, to Return To Sport (RTS) at 8 months (81.2 vs 67.9, (95% ΔCI = 2.7-23.8) p = 0.014) and at 12 months (95.2 vs 67.1, (95% ΔCI = 14.3-41.8) p ≤ 0.001), and higher knee-related self-efficacy at 8 months (8.6 vs 8.0 [95% ΔCI = 0.1-1.2], p = 0.021) and 12 months (9.4 vs 8.1, [95% ΔCI = 0.3-2.2] p = 0.012) after primary ACL reconstruction, compared with the matched group.



CONCLUSION: A stronger psychological profile, defined by a higher psychological readiness to RTS and knee-related self-efficacy, may be associated with an ACL re-rupture within 2 years of the primary reconstruction.

