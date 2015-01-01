SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Arkkukangas M. BMC Res. Notes 2021; 14(1): e379.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s13104-021-05792-5

34565455

OBJECTIVES: Falls are a common problem, especially in the older population. The number of older adults aged over 65 years is increasing globally, leading to a major challenge in providing effective fall prevention interventions to older adults requiring such interventions. This study aimed to explore the usability of an app-based strength and balance self-tests in a small sample of four older adults. This study is a side product of another project.

RESULTS: The results from this study indicated that self-test of strength and balance by using a smartphone application is a challenge for older adults. Basic test measures, such as start and stop and counts of sit-to-stand, were difficult to self-administer. However, from a user perspective, the possibility of independently performing these measures was considered important and needed to be further developed and evaluated in future studies.


*Mobile Applications; Accidental Falls/prevention & control; Balance; Older population; Self-assessment; Self-Testing; Smartphone application; Strength

