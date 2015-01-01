Abstract

The incidence of self-inflicted gunshot wounds has increased significantly in the civilian population. In this case, we present a 25-year-old male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the neck exiting to the left shoulder. Penetrating injuries to the neck carry a high likelihood of severe injury and death. Exsanguination due to damage to the carotid or vertebral arteries is the most common cause of immediate death. Traumas caused by gunshot wounds can be complicated by an unusual path and can be devastating, depending on the extent of the injury. Our patient presents with a unique singular outcome of a spinal cord injury from anterior penetrating neck trauma. The aim of this case report is to raise awareness of a unique outcome from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as it is vital to be aware of all possible outcomes because these injuries become more prevalent in our communities.

