Abstract

BACKGROUND: The association between gait and cognition, and their combined impact on postural stability may underlie the increased fall risk in older adults with dementia. However, there are few interventions to improve functional mobility and reduce fall risks in people with cognitive impairment.



OBJECTIVES: This study aims to investigate the feasibility and acceptability of a Safe Mobilisation Program for cognitively impaired older adults with higher level gait disorders. It also explores the potential effectiveness of the program on mobility and fall risks.



METHODS: Fifteen community-dwelling older adults participated in a 3-week pre-post intervention study. They were trained to take steady steps in transfers and mobilization using errorless learning and spaced retrieval teaching techniques.



RESULTS: The intervention program was feasible, all the participants completed the program and were able to mobilize safely. The program was acceptable and participants reported an increase in safety awareness, improvement in confidence while transferring and mobilising, and better quality of life. There was a trend of improvement in Falls Efficacy Scale-international (FES-I), 360° turn and Tinetti Performance Oriented Mobility Assessment (POMA), which may indicate improvement in balance and mobility.



CONCLUSION: The Safe Mobilisation Program was feasible and acceptable in older adults with cognitive impairment and gait disorders and warrants further evaluation.

