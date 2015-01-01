Abstract

PURPOSE: In the digital society, people need to make use of a range of everyday technology (ET) when engaging in activities in various places outside home. The aim of this study was to describe and compare the use of ET and places visited outside the home and, also, to describe the relationship between them in people with different severity of disability after acquired brain injury (ABI).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Instruments addressing ET use, places visited outside the home and severity of disability were used to assess 74 individuals with ABI. Relationships were analyzed statistically.



RESULTS: A significantly higher use of personal ET related to public space and public space ET, a higher ability to use ET and more places visited outside the home was found in those with good recovery (GR) compared to those with moderate disability/severe disability (MD/SD). The use of ET was significantly correlated with places visited in the total sample and in those with MD/SD, but for those with GR, no significant correlations were found.



CONCLUSIONS: To facilitate participation after ABI, the relationship between the use of ET and places visited outside the home needs to be assessed in rehabilitation.Implications for rehabilitationDigitalization has increased the need of everyday technology (ET) when visiting various places in society.The use of ET was positively significantly correlated with the total number of places visited outside the home in the sample of people with acquired brain injury (ABI).Those with severe or moderate disability after their ABI used significantly fewer ET and visited fewer places compared to those with good recovery.Evaluation of the use of ET and places visited outside the home is important in rehabilitation to support participation after ABI.

Language: en