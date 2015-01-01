|
Citation
Aina O, McGillivray D, Carnicelli S, McPherson G. Front. Sports Act. Living 2021; 3: e695666.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
34568818
Abstract
Recently, there has been growing concern about the lack of intentionality of mega sport event (MSE) organisers in ensuring that child rights are adequately respected, protected and promoted before, during, and after the events take place. In the context of the summer Olympic Games, reported child rights infringements have been on the rise, both in relation to abuse in sport itself and the negative consequences associated with planning and delivering the Games. In response to reports of child rights infringements, a coalition of actors, including non-governmental and civil society organisations have sought to pressure event owners and organisers to strengthen protections in the planning and delivery of their events. To date, however, child rights commitments have not been fully embedded in policies and principles guiding the planning and delivery of the Olympic Games. In this article, we explore the field of child rights in the context of the Olympic Games, focusing on a case study of the Tokyo 2020 edition. Drawing on documentary analysis and semi-structured interviews with Tokyo 2020 stakeholders and affiliates, detailed appraisal of the planning process was undertaken.
Language: en
Keywords
child rights; human rights; mega sporting events; Olympic Games; Tokyo 2020 Olympics