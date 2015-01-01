Abstract

School participation among pupils is considered a key value of the health promoting school approach. However, few studies have documented the relationship between the school participation of pupils and health and wellbeing outcomes in different geographical contexts, especially looking at developing and developed country contexts. This study investigated the perceptions of Nigerian and Irish pupils on participation in school and reported health and wellbeing. Data was collected using self-completed questionnaires among 333 and 231 primary school pupils in 4th, 5th and 6th classes across 17 schools in Nigeria and Ireland. Logistic regression analysis was used to analyse the data from both countries. There was no statistically significant difference in the mean scores for participation in school activities (NIG mean = 22.8, SD 3.5; IRE mean = 22.3, SD 3.4) and school events (NIG mean = 18.8, SD 3.7; IRE mean = 17.1, SD 3.6). However, participation in school decisions and rules (NIG mean = 17.3, SD 4.7; IRE mean = 15.8, SD 3.6) and health and wellbeing (NIG mean = 16.9, SD 1.7; IRE mean = 15.3, SD 2.4) scores were significantly higher among Nigerian pupils, while positive perception of school participation (NIG mean = 24.2, SD 4.1; IRE mean = 26.2, SD 3.4) was significantly higher among Irish pupils. The findings suggest that Irish and Nigerian pupils have positive perceptions of their schools irrespective of their location and levels of development. However, further research using qualitative approaches might be needed to better clarify dimensions of pupils' perceptions of school life and school participation among Nigerian pupils in order to substantiate these claims.

Language: en