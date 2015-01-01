|
Bracey J, Morell S, Tait M, Frazier GT, Wyrick TO. Hand (NY) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Telemedicine consultation can increase patients' access to subspecialty care and decrease the number of unnecessary hospital transfers. In 2014, the Arkansas Hand Trauma Telemedicine Program (AHTTP) was established to extend specialized hand care throughout Arkansas. The purpose of this study is to assess whether transfers are affected when consultation with a hand specialist is performed by phone compared with using a live audiovisual consultation.
Keywords
hand injuries; hand telemedicine; hand transfers; hand trauma; telemedicine