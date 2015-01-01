|
Citation
|
Wang X, Savonnet L, Capbern L, Duprey S. IISE Trans. Occup. Ergon. Hum. Factors 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Occupational ApplicationsWe investigated the effects of seat pan inclination and foam on the deformation of the seated buttocks using an upright MRI system. From observations among four healthy males, we found that soft tissue deformation under the ischial tuberosity (IT) could be reduced not only by using a soft cushion, but also by decreasing the shear force on the seat pan surface. These results suggest that soft tissue deformation could be used as an objective measure for assessing seating discomfort and injury risk, by accounting for the effects of both contact pressure and shear. We also confirmed that the gluteus maximus (GM) muscle displaced away from the IT once seated. As peak pressure and shear are most likely located below the IT, more realistic computational human body models in this region are needed that consider muscle sliding.Technical AbstractBackground: A full understanding of soft tissue deformations, particularly in the gluteal region in a seated position, would be helpful for improving seat comfort and reducing the injury risk of seated people. Thanks to recent developments in medical imaging, direct observations of soft-tissue deformations under realistic loading conditions is now possible using open MRI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
biomechanics; Comfort/discomfort; deformation; Finite element modeling; MRI; Seating; soft tissue